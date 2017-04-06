Hoffman 1st-round lead biggest since '55 Masters

Charley Hoffman has the largest first-round lead at Augusta National in 62 years.



Hoffman's 7-under 65 in windy conditions gives him a four-shot edge over William McGirt heading to Friday's second round.



That's the largest since the 1955 Masters, when Jack Burke Jr. opened with 67 and was four shots ahead of Julius Boros and Mike Souchak.



But, in a reminder that the tournament is never won on Thursday, Burke followed with a 76 that turned his big lead into a six-shot deficit against Cary Middlecoff, who went on to capture the green jacket in a romp.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.