Mall works to fill empty stores as more people shop online

Kentucky Oaks Mall will soon have one more empty store to fill in a world of endless online shopping choices.

On Wednesday, Payless Shoesource announced it's closing locations in Paducah, Murray and Sikeston. Kentucky Oaks Mall also recently lost Sears.

The closure's are only making the west end of the mall emptier.

"Minutes, seconds, push of a button, (and) boom, there it is," said Delvonne Bevineau, one of the many shoppers who finds it easier to buy online.

"You can do it all, and 10 times out of 10, you'll get what you're looking for and then some," Bevineau said.

Numbers from the 2016 holiday shopping season show sales for department stores dropped nationwide, and online companies like Amazon broke records.

"A lot of people don't like change. They don't like to see that. It scares them a little bit," said Kentucky Oaks Mall spokeswoman Hannah Sheeks.

Sheeks says online competition has nothing to do with the mall's empty spaces.

"There is going to be changes. There's going to be times when the unit isn't filled, but it's not going to be empty forever," Sheeks said.

She says stores at the mall are actually embracing online shopping. One of the ways stores try boost profits from online shopping is by allowing customers to order items online and have them sent to their local store with no shipping fees.

"When you pick it up in the store, you have an opportunity to look around and see what else the store has to offer, and that store receives credit for the sale," Sheeks said.

Sheeks says she's not worried about losing customers, because many people prefer shopping in stores or just want a place to hang out with friends.

She says the mall is even considering options other than bringing in retailers.

A Sears subsidiary owns the former location at Kentucky Oaks Mall. Sheeks says that company is making progress finding a new tenant.

The company that owns the mall is also working to find tenants to fill spots.

Numbers from the Pew Research Center in December show 64 percent of Americans still prefer to shop in stores.