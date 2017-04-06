18 year old faces felony charge in high school bomb threat case - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

18 year old faces felony charge in high school bomb threat case

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report
MARION, IL -

An 18-year-old Marion, Illinois, man will face a felony charge regarding a bomb threat made to Marion High School on Tuesday, according to the Marion Police Department. 

Police say 18-year-old Anthony Chaney will be charged with felony disorderly conduct regarding the bomb threat.

Investigators say additional charges are pending. 

Powered by Frankly