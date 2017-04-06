Williamson County to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

An area sheriff's department is offering an opportunity for you to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications so they can be safely disposed of.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office will host a drug collection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29 at the Williamson County Administrative Building at 407 N. Monroe Street in Marion, Illinois. In addition to prescription medications, the sheriff's office will also allow you to dispose of needles or other sharps at the event.

The medications and sharps will be disposed of by the DEA in a way that is safe for the environment, the sheriff's office says.

Many other law enforcement agencies will host similar events on that day as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back event. As other agencies announce their plans for take back events, we will bring you those details as well. In the meantime, you can check for other agencies participating in the drug take back initiative at the DEA website. To check for an event near you, click here.