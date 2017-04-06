Area districts not surprised by lawsuit against Illinois over school funding

State-funded mandates help make sure your students get everything they need from schools, but schools in Illinois say they’re not getting anything from the state to cover those costs.

Now, 17 districts in Illinois are suing the state, Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Illinois State Board of Education to push for more funding.

School districts in the Local 6 hope your child’s quality of education will improve if the courts ensure the state pays up.

Funding at Vienna High School is tight. Superintendent Joshua Stafford says it’s a problem made worse every time the state passes a new, unfunded school mandate.

"The state of Illinois in general has an unfunded mandate problem. It's absolutely ridiculous. Just on these documents alone, I have 11 pages of unfunded mandates that are imposed on schools," Stafford said. He said most of the mandates stem from good ideas. The problem is there's no money to pay for them and putting them into place often means taking teachers out of the classrooms for days at a time.

Every mandated new training or new program adds up.

Stafford said the state is kicking in more money after years of proration and, for the first time in years, his district isn’t running a deficit. But, it had to make big sacrifices to make that happen.

"Us coming out in the black right now, no doubt that it comes at a cost. And that cost is having 35 plus kids in classrooms, having 60 kids on a bus, having situations that aren't ideal educational environments," Stafford said.

He said it’s not surprising districts would sue the state for under-funding schools. The burden is constitutionally supposed to come primarily from the state, but oftentimes it’s local property taxes that rise to fill schools' needs. Stafford said his district likely won’t join in the lawsuit. He said they don’t have the money for court fees.

But the lawsuit could still help the district.

"I think, every school in the state of Illinois is helped by it because it's going to call the state into being accountable for upholding their constitutional obligation," Stafford said.

Legislation is currently working its way through the general assembly that seeks to put in place an evidence-based model for school funding, creating a standard for funding in the state.

The districts suing the state say they hope to succeed where a previous lawsuit failed, because the state will soon create those minimum standards, allowing for underfunded schools to be better supported statewide.

You can view the legal complaint, which shows the names of the school districts participating in the suit, below this story.