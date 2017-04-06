Carbondale police release new details in shooting investigation

A man remains hospitalized after a shooting in Carbondale earlier this week.

Police say the person who was shot is in stable condition and will recover.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other. On Thursday, the police department released an update on the case, saying the victim and suspect were inside a hotel room at the America’s Best Value Inn at 700 East Main Street when, after a dispute, the suspect shot the victim and ran away.

No one has been charged yet. Police say that is why the suspect's name has not yet been released.