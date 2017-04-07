Five dead, two survive after overnight house fire in TN

A 13-year-old girl is being hailed a hero after she saved her sister from a fire that claimed five of their family members.



Thursday night, several Henry County, Tennessee fire departments was called to a fire at a mobile home on Highway 119 near the Kentucky State Line.



A fire chief says the home was 2/3 engulfed in flames when they arrived.



Two children had made it out of the home. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Lily Pollack was able to make it out of the home with her 8-year-old sister Rose Pollack.



The two tried to warn their parents of the fire by throwing rocks at the windows. They then ran across the street to their grandmother's house to get help.



Rose was taken to a local hospital for treatment of burns. She is expected to be released from the hospital on Saturday. Lily is in the care of her family.



Firefighters found the parents and three more children dead in the home. The parents were Jimmy Pollack Senior and Carrie Pollack. The children were 14-year-old Jimmy (JJ) Pollack Jr., 4-year-old Ivey Pollack, and 3-year-old Callie Pollack.



An investigation into the fire is underway. Fire crews say they did not find any smoke detectors in the home. They do not believe the fire is suspicious at this time.



Donations are being taken to help the family. A fund has been set up at Security Bank and Trust. You can make a donation at any of their Henry County branches or call (731) 642-6644. Money should be put under Mary Charlene Pollack, the grandmother of the children.



Henry County Schools, where some of the children went to school, say they will be providing support to their students. You can read their letter below.



