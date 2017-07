You can help Dwight find his forever home.



He is a rat terrier mix and is seven years old.



Dwight was found as a stray but is a very sweet boy who loves to run.



He also gets along well with kids, dogs, and cats.



Dwight is neutered, current on vaccinations, boosters, is dewormed, microchipped, heartwrom negative, and on flea and tick prevention.



If you want to adopt him call the McCracken County Humane Society at (270) 443-5923.