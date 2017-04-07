Six things to know - 4/7/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A fire in Henry County, Tennessee killed five people overnight. That is according to WSMV in Nashville. Sheriff Monty Belew tells us it happened somewhere along Highway 119 near the Kentucky state line.



U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea fired 59 cruise missiles targeting a Syrian air base. President Trump ordered the attack after a chemical attack in Syria this week. The Syrian military says six people were killed in the U.S. missile strike.



Eight-thousand tax returns filed using stolen identities. IRS agents say hackers got those id's using a data retrieval tool on student aid websites. That tool was disabled in early March as a security precaution. It is expected to be available again in October for filing for the 2018-2019 academic year.



Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed today. Gorsuch will only have to get 51 votes to be confirmed as a justice. If he is confirmed, he'll be the 113th judge appointed to the high court.



President Trump and Chinese President Xi will continue their meetings at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort today. Topics expected to be talked about include China's response to North Korea's nuclear ambitions, trade, and climate change. President Trump returns to the White House Sunday.



An education survey aimed at assessing working conditions has gotten an overwhelming response in Kentucky. The state's Department of Education says more than 41,400 school-based certified educators completed the 2017 Teaching, Empowering, Leading and Learning Kentucky Survey. Nearly 91 percent of eligible educators completed it.