Power outage at Southeast Missouri State University cancels classes

All Friday classes have been canceled at Southeast Missouri State University due to a campus-wide power outage.



The university says all classes are canceled and offices are closed.



No word on what caused the power outage, but crews are working to fix the issue. The power is expected to be back on in the afternoon.



The university says shuttles will continue to operate starting at Noon and running through Sunday.



Both lunch and dinner will be served at Towers Cafe and St. Vincent’s Commons at the River Campus.



