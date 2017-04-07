Power outage at Southeast Missouri State University cancels classes

The explosion sent shock waves throughout campus. Many people saying they could feel the blast from miles away. One student says he felt it up close.More
The explosion sent shock waves throughout campus. Many people saying they could feel the blast from miles away. One student says he felt it up close.More
Video newly obtained by Local 6 Wednesday afternoon shows the moment of the explosion that happened last week in a dorm at Murray State University.More
Video newly obtained by Local 6 Wednesday afternoon shows the moment of the explosion that happened last week in a dorm at Murray State University.More
Murray State University President Bob Davies calls the outcome of an explosion that happened in a dormitory on campus last week "extremely fortunate," in a letter to the campus Monday.More
Murray State University President Bob Davies calls the outcome of an explosion that happened in a dormitory on campus last week "extremely fortunate," in a letter to the campus Monday.More
Western Kentucky University's new president has officially taken the reins of his position.More
Western Kentucky University's new president has officially taken the reins of his position.More
26-year-old Dakota Fields was one of two people injured in a blast at the New Richmond dormitory.More
26-year-old Dakota Fields was one of two people injured in a blast at the New Richmond dormitory.More