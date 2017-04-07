Graves County sheriff's office warning residents of car break-ins

Multiple car break-ins have been reported recently in Graves County.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a number of car break-ins that happened during the night-time hours.



Thefts and attempted thefts have occurred just north of Mayfield on Treeland Drive, Lumber Road and Construction Drive.



More thefts happened Thursday night just west of Mayfield on Bel-Aire Drive, Wagon Lane, Chariot Circle and KY 80 West.



The sheriff's office is reminding resident to lock their doors and remove any valuables from their cars.



If you know anything about the break-ins, call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at (270) 247-4501.