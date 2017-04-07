BBB putting out warning on for-profit business claiming to raise money for military personnel

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is putting out a warning for a for-profit business claiming to raise funds for veterans and active soldiers.



Professional Fundraising Association solicits donations it says will go to active and retired military personnel. They were last reported going door-to-door asking for donations in the St. Louis area.



The BBB says they are concerned that a large portion of the donated money is possibly going to pay salaries and other expenses at the company instead of helping military personnel.



Those who were solicited for donations were not told by the company how the funds were used. The BBB said they also could not determine how donations were spent.



Michelle Corey, BBB president and CEO, said everyone should be wary of anyone going door-to-door, claiming to be collecting money for veterans without documentation of how contributions support the organization’s mission.