Trial date set for Ballard County Judge Executive Vickie Viniard

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. -

A trial date is set for Ballard County Judge Executive Vickie Viniard.

Viniard is accused of bank and wire fraud and falsifying a statement on a loan application.

Investigators say she took out a $450,000 loan without telling the fiscal court and told former County Treasurer Belinda Foster to hide the money.

Her trial is set for August 21. It is expected to last three to four days.

