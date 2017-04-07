Agreement means Kentucky abortion clinic won't close for now

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has dropped its efforts to shut down Kentucky's last abortion clinic pending the outcome of a federal lawsuit aimed at preventing its closure.

An agreement between lawyers for the Republican governor and the Louisville clinic, EMW Women's Surgical Center, has been submitted to U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers, who has not yet signed off on it.

As part of the agreement, Bevin's administration agreed to renew EMW's license until the federal suit is resolved.

The legal wrangling started when the state recently told the clinic it was out of compliance with state laws related to its agreements with a local hospital and ambulance service.

That spurred the lawsuit to halt the impending shutdown. Stivers issued a restraining order to prevent the state from revoking EMW's license.