Car crash in Marshall County ends in standoff with police

A Benton, Kentucky man is expected to be charged after he allegedly barricaded himself in a car and fired shots at police officers.



Around 1:27 a.m. on Thursday, Marshall County Sheriff's deputies were called to US 68 west between Palma and Sharpe.



The caller said that a car crash had occurred and she had stopped to help when the driver in the crash pulled out a gun and fired shots.



The suspect, 64-year-old Gregory McCall of Benton, got into the victim's car and demanded he be driven somewhere.



The victim and another person got into the car. McCall then fired more shots.



Officers arrived and McCall barricaded himself in the car, firing shots at the officers.



The Marshall County Special Response Team was dispatched to help with the standoff.



A negotiator spent several hours trying to get McCall to surrender, but was unsuccessful.



Eventually, the Special Response Team approached the car and used less lethal munitions to end the standoff.



McCall was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. Officers say he appeared to be very intoxicated on an unknown substance.



Officers found a substance believed to be methamphetamine in McCall's crashed car and a .40 caliber handgun in the car that McCall was barricaded in.



Charges are pending by warrant as McCall is still getting medical treatment.



No one else was injured in the incident.



The case is under investigation.