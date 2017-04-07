Statement from MVC Commissioner Doug Eglin on membership

"The Missouri Valley Conference has undergone many changes in membership throughout our 110-year history, and the news today of Wichita State University’s departure brings us to another stage in the evolution of our league. The Valley has always been resilient and progressive in the face of these changes, and we have never been defined by a single institution.

We now have an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to competitive excellence and to a continuing investment in athletics. We have strong campus leadership – our Presidents Council has always been responsive and decisive when called upon to chart the future course of our conference. We have a membership process in place and we will be very deliberate in taking appropriate steps to provide the best opportunities to grow and strengthen our league. We will not waver in our determination to put our student-athletes and teams in the best possible position to compete on the national stage.

The MVC and our campus personnel will not be discussing our plans or our intentions until we have made important decisions and have taken steps to address our current membership issues."

