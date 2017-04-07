Federal agency declares Dalton Lampley 'imminent hazard to public safety'

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is offering up to $1,000 reward for anyone who knows the person responsible for a recent burglary.More
Ray Ligon’s loved ones explained their grief in open court Thursday before Martha Ligon was sentenced to more than 22 years for manslaughter.More
The chase went through Graves and Carlisle County.More
Deputies say the man was under the influence of alcohol and suspected illegal narcotics.More
The case of four Kentucky National Guardsmen charged with sexual assault moves forward after Calloway County Judge Randall Hutchens ruled on Wednesday that there is probable cause.More
