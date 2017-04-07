Federal agency declares Dalton Lampley 'imminent hazard to public safety'

A man facing charges in McCracken and Marshall counties after driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 before continuing to Calvert City, where the truck crashed, has lost his truck driver's license.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says it has declared Dalton Lampley to be an imminent hazard to public safety. He was recently served a federal imminent hazard out-of-service order, which prohibits him from operating any commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce.

The FMCSA says Lampley told police officers he had used Schedule II drugs earlier in the day and for the past several days, which is against federal safety regulations.

The order says if Lampley continued to operate a commercial vehicle in interstate commerce, that would "substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death to (Lampley) and the motoring public if not discontinued immediately.”

If a driver who has received a federal imminent hazard out-of-service order doesn't comply, he or she can face up to $1,782 in penalties for each violation, as well as criminal penalties.

Lampley faces 11 charges in Marshall County. Among those charges, he faces felony charges of fleeing or evading police, first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, and possession of methamphetamine; and misdemeanor charges including reckless driving, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence.

In McCracken County, Paducah police charged him with six counts of felony assault, and the sheriff's department filed charges of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving.