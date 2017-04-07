Traffic back open on KY 120 in Crittenden County after semi wreck

Traffic was down to one lane near mile marker 3 of Kentucky 120 eastbound in Crittenden County, Kentucky, for a time Friday due to a tractor-trailer off the road, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says the empty flat-bed semi was eastbound when it ran off the roadway, over corrected and ran off the roadway again. The crash site was east of Marion, Kentucky, between KY 1901 and Just-A-Mere Road.

KYTC workers helped control traffic at the site while the site was cleared and a wrecker arrived to remove the semi.

The alert about the wreck was sent around 2:09 p.m, Friday. The transportation cabinet sent an update that the site is cleared and all lanes are back open around 4:33 p.m.