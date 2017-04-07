Sheriff says deadly Henry County house fire caused by soot

The Henry County, Tennessee, sheriff says investigators have determined the source of an overnight fire that claimed the lives of five people.

The sheriff says the fire was ignited by soot that built up in the pipes of a wood-burning stove.

Firefighters found two parents and three children dead in the home Friday. The parents were Jimmy Pollack Senior and Carrie Pollack. The children were 14-year-old Jimmy Pollack Jr., 4-year-old Ivey Pollack, and 3-year-old Callie Pollack.

Two children made it out of the home alive. To read what we know so far, click here. There you will also find information on how to donate to help the family.

Local 6's Ashley Sanchez is in Henry County, working to bring us more information as it emerges.