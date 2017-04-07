Attorney says Tennessee reporter's firing was retaliation

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had "positive chemistry" during their first meeting.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law.More
After weeks of anticipation, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are preparing to meet at an international summit in Germany.More
A spokesman for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he's expanding his call for lawmakers to pass new abortion restrictions and wants to ensure they hold up in court.More
The Illinois House has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a budget package. The action Thursday gives Illinois its first annual spending plan since 2015.More
The explosion sent shock waves throughout campus. Many people saying they could feel the blast from miles away. One student says he felt it up close.More
Video newly obtained by Local 6 Wednesday afternoon shows the moment of the explosion that happened last week in a dorm at Murray State University.More
Murray State University President Bob Davies calls the outcome of an explosion that happened in a dormitory on campus last week "extremely fortunate," in a letter to the campus Monday.More
Western Kentucky University's new president has officially taken the reins of his position.More
26-year-old Dakota Fields was one of two people injured in a blast at the New Richmond dormitory.More
