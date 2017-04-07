Rauner: Stopping state-worker paychecks would hurt families

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration contends Attorney General Lisa Madigan's attempt to stop state employee paychecks amid the budget crisis is ill-timed and ill-conceived.



The Republican governor's lawyers filed a brief with an appellate court Friday arguing that Democrat Madigan should have acted sooner. A circuit court judge ruled in July 2015 that workers could be paid even though there wasn't a state budget agreement.



Rauner continues to bicker with legislative Democrats over an annual budget. The Democrats are led by House Speaker Michael Madigan, the attorney general's father.



Lisa Madigan filed an appeal of the July 2015 ruling last month. She says workers can't be paid without an appropriation from lawmakers.



Rauner's brief also says Madigan doesn't consider family hardships if paychecks stop.



The attorney general's office did not immediately comment.