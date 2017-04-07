Community plans to upgrade train station despite possibility of closure

If President Donald Trump’s proposed budget passes, two jobs could be cut from the Fulton Transit Authority, and the Amtrak would no longer stop there.

Fulton City Manager Cubb Stokes doesn’t think Fulton County would be the only place hurt if the Amtrak went away. “It serves the region. People from Paducah come to Amtrak to go south or maybe to go back north, people from Nashville, middle Tennessee,” he said.

Stokes says he thinks the economic impact of the Amtrak is hard to measure. The Amtrak station in Fulton is the busiest in Kentucky. In fact, it serves 39 percent of Amtrak passengers in the state. There were cars there when I was there Friday. The Ashland station makes up 25 percent, and Maysville makes up 24 percent.

Jeff Campbell says he hoped the Amtrak station would complement his new Meadows Hotel in Fulton’s downtown, but he thinks it will survive if the station had to close. “Our business case is based on hotel stay nights from the University of Tennessee at Martin, 7,500 students 10 miles away, Discovery park of America 10 miles away," Campbell says.

Stokes says he thinks the service is essential to the river counties. “Personally, I think there's a lot more fat that can be trimmed in other programs other than transportation. Transportation is what makes this country so accessible," he says.

A group of private contributors and the city plan to renovate the existing train station. They say it’s fully funded, and until they get word of it closing, they’ll keep moving forward.

The Amtrak station in Carbondale, Illinois, will remain open in the budget.