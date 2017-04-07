SIU Board of Trustees delays action on loan for Carbondale campus

Southern Illinois University’s board of trustees will have to wait until a special meeting to vote on plans to borrow money from Edwardsville to fund the Carbondale campus.

The board of trustees needed unanimous support at its meeting Thursday to take up the matter, but that didn’t happen. One board member didn’t approve. SIU leaders say the campus needs to borrow the money to survive the state’s budget impasse.

Every day, SIU Carbondale students Nathan Bryan and Kalina Gordley feel the impact from the lack of funds coming from Illinois’ budget impasse.

"Positions go unfilled. They've had different programs being cut or classes not offered or they're combined with other classes," Bryan says. The junior says for his majors and minors, classes are regularly condensed or multiple course times eliminated. He says that makes getting all his required classes a challenge.

The Carbondale campus has already made millions of dollars in cuts to programs and services. It now needs to borrow from the Edwardsville campus, but that won’t happen right away because of the delay from the board of trustees.

"I think I was surprised, as well as the rest of the board, when the individual trustee made a determination at the meeting itself not to allow the item to be considered," says SIU System President Randy Dunn. Dunn says there’s some hesitation on the board and from people in Edwardsville about lending the money to Carbondale.

At the end of the day, Dunn says, SIU is one big system, and the loan is needed soon to take care of Carbondale.

"They certainly can go well into a month, or six weeks even, without this action being taken," Dunn says. While the campus is not at risk of closure, the financial situation grows more serious every day Illinois lawmakers fail to put forward a state budget.

Students say they didn’t realize how bad it was until they started hearing from friends and former classmates about their campus asking for a loan.

"It definitely opened my eyes to exactly how bad this is getting," Bryan says. He and Gordley say they’re glad to see SIU fighting to survive the state’s budget impasse.

"Carbondale is suffering at this point. But, in a way, I think it's a good thing to show the lengths that SIU Carbondale will go to to keep providing this service for students that still go here and want to come here," says Gordley. The senior says she’s nearly done with school, but she worries about what the campus may look like for future students.

Without a state budget and regular funding for more than 21 months now, Dunn says the campus will look different when secure funding finally returns. Until then, they’re not ready to sacrifice the quality of education students get while they’re here.

Dunn says he expects the board of trustees to call a special meeting about loaning money to the Carbondale campus in the next few weeks. He stresses that the ongoing financial situation won’t prevent the Carbondale campus from paying its bills in the meantime.