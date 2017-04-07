Local man outraged at condition of ditch near his home, says city should clean it

Did you know you might be responsible for taking care of property that's not yours?

Broken glass, trash, an old mattress and a tire lay in a ditch behind Randy Clemans' house in Paducah.

The city says the ditch is one of many used to store extra water when the river rises. It's owned by the city, but an ordinance says it's Clemans' job to clean it up. Clemans says if the ditch is so important, the city should take care of it.

"It's not my responsibility to clean this up," says Clemans. "This is city property. This is not my property."

The ordinance, 98-31, says: "The property owner shall be responsible for maintaining, in a clean and sanitary condition, the sidewalks, ditches, curbs and gutters, driveway pipes and unpaved/undeveloped portion of right-of-way abutting such premises and for keeping the aforementioned in good repair."

Clemans says he can't clean it because he's disabled.

"We are low class people," says Clemans. "We cannot afford to bring someone in here."

City Engineer Rick Murphy says a lot of debris and garbage can create an obstruction in a ditch.

"When there is a flow, that gets carried downstream and catches on something and creates a beaver dam. That causes harm to everybody, because it causes localized flooding," says Murphy.

If a property owner doesn't do their part to pick up trash and other debris, it could mean money out of your pocket.

Back in August, Murphy says the city spent more than $3,200 in tax payer dollars to fix a water flow problem that could have been prevented.

"Every adjacent property owner doing their part helps us keep things flowing better," says Murphy.

Like Clemans, Brenda Carter, also had concerns about the ditch. So, when she spotted Murphy checking out the ditch near her home, she grabbed him for a quick chat.

"He's the first person that ever explained what this ditch is really for," says Carter. "I just know it's been a heartache and a sore eye for years. Wish we could get something else done, but I think if we keep it clean and cleaned out, I think it's going to serve its purpose."

"We have miles of this stuff, and we don't have the manpower and the resources to keep everything in a pristine condition," says Murphy.

Clemans says he doesn't care. He says the city needs to make an exception, step in, and clean up the mess.

Murphy says the city is taking proactive steps, moving forward with a comprehensive study identifying stormwater needs in the area.