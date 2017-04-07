Racers search for new QB with inexperienced group

In the past three seasons Murray State hasn't had any question when it comes to quarterback play with KD Humphries behind center.

But now that the most prolific passer in program history is gone, it's now time for Murray State to find its new leader.

"Most of the time you get your gut feeling about a guy," Murray State football coach Mitch Stewart said.

However this year that's not the case.

"This is the best group collectively since I got here,” Stewart said. “All five of them have the ability to do it."

Murray State’s quarterback group includes redshirt junior Shuler Bentley, freshman Preston Rice, redshirt senior Cameron Birse, redshirt sophomore Brendan Bognar, and redshirt freshman Eli Oltean.

"We have zero experience in that room right now, Murray State experience, outside of Birse’s one game versus (Southern Illinois)," Stewart said.

Outside of Birse, only one quarterback has Division 1 experience and its Old Dominion transfer Shuler Bentley.

"It has helped,” Bentley said of his eight starts at Old Dominion. “I've been blitzed on third and seven before. It wouldn't have been my first time."

Added Stewart: "He had game experience which is one thing that we really needed."

Stewart doesn’t expect he’ll name a starter until fall camp finishes.

