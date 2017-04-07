Prescribed fire planned in Shawnee National Forest

If you live near the Shawnee National Forest, you may see smoke on Saturday. The U.S. Forest Service says prescribed fire is planned there, if the weather allows for it.

The forest service says the prescribed fire is designed to mimic fires that naturally occur in the forest, and that it helps maintain healthy oak forests.

The fire will be in Hardin County, Illinois. If you will be in Shawneetown, Junction or Karber’s Ridge, the forest service says you may notice smoke from the prescribed fire on April 8. You can expect to see smoke in the mid-afternoon, and it should dissipate within a few hours.