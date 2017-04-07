Sheriff: Deadly Henry County fire a tragic reminder to prepare your home

Five people were killed late Thursday night in a fire in Henry County, Tennessee —three of them children. Two other children survived.

"It's tragic. You always saw the whole family together. They were good people," says Page Kistner, who lives on the next road over.

The Buchanan home still smoldered on Friday.

"It's one big family event here. They were always doing things, having yard sales," Kistner say.

She says she worries something like that could happen to more people, because the nearest fire hydrant is 5 miles away.

"If there's any kind of fire ,more lives could be lost," Kistner says.

Because that fire hydrant is so far away, volunteer firefighters with the Paris Landing Fire Department had to call in another station for back up. Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew says that challenge is common in many rural counties. He also says he doesn't think a closer hydrant would have made a difference in Thursday night's fire.

"When the first firefighter got on the scene, in a matter of minutes it was engulfed," Belew says.

Belew stresses that families need to prepare their homes for a disaster.

"You never know, and you have to prepare for the unknown," Belew says.

Belew says you don't have to do a lot to prepare. He says you should come up with an exit plan with your family. Have a route to take through the home and a spot to meet outside. Most importantly, he says, have smoke detectors, and make sure the batteries work.

"This is an terrible reminder of how it important it is," Belew says.

"It's sad. And the two that are left, they witnessed this," Kistner says.

It could save a life, and leave one less community grieving.

The sheriff says it appears the family tried to fix problems with their wood burning stove's pipes themselves. Soot in those pipes is believed to have caused the fire. Belew says to always have a professional repair issues with your stoves.

Donations are being taken to help the family. A fund has been set up at Security Bank and Trust. You can make a donation at any of the bank's Henry County branches or call 731-642-6644. Donations should be made out to Mary Charlene Pollack, the grandmother of the children.