Garrett dazzles in debut, Reds beat Cardinals 2-0

Amir Garrett pitched two-hit ball for six innings to win his major league debut, a sharp start for the former St. John's basketball player as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday.



Garrett struck out four, walked two and needed only 78 pitches to record 18 outs. The 6-foot-5 lefty played two seasons of hoops for St. John's while already a Reds minor leaguer.



Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined for three innings of hitless relief. Iglesias went two innings to earn his second save.



Joey Votto hit an RBI double off Mike Leake (0-1), who went eight innings. Scott Schebler homered in the ninth.



There were no strange plays at Busch Stadium, a day after a pitch that bounced got stuck to Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina's chest protector.

