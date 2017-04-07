Carbondale tornado caught on camera

A home surveillance video caught the exact moment a roof was ripped off a Carbondale, Illinois, home by an EF1 tornado.

The tornado went through Carbondale on Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service reports that the tornado's wind speed was 150 mph.

When Mike Fleming installed four security cameras on his home, he was hoping to keep an eye on activity surrounding it. Wednesday evening, his cameras caught a lot more than he ever expected.

"We lost one-quarter of the back of the house, along with the cupola up on top. And it took the sheathing, the shingles, drywall, insulation, everything," Fleming said.

While Fleming was cleaning up after the storm, he decided to check the security cameras. He couldn't believe what they captured.

"It was just mind-blowing, especially when you see the part when the roof comes off. It's not just a slow peel. It's an instant peel," Fleming said.

Fleming's son was home napping in his bed during the storm. When he woke up, he saw the roof peeling away from his bedroom. Fleming remembers the fear he felt when he son told him what happened.

"I lost it. My son could have been sucked out of here with that. It was just unbelievable," Fleming said.

Fleming's home was the only one in his neighborhood that sustained serious damage from the storm. The family hopes to start repairing their home in the next couple of weeks.