Attorneys request more time in Fulton County contractor case due to new information

There was new information Friday in the case of four contractors and a former county jailer charged with fraud and conspiracy.

Ricky Parnell and four other men were charged after an investigation into a jail expansion project in 2015. Parnell pleaded guilty to using his influence as jailer to steal $175,000 and other items in what investigators have called a kickback scheme.

During a phone hearing Friday, attorneys for Jimmy Boyd and for the U.S. asked for more time, due to new information. Boyd's attorney says he cannot comment on what that information is, but said hopefully the case can be resolved soon. He also would not comment on a charge Parnell's attorney asked to be dismissed when he was in court Thursday.

Parnell pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 of 11 charges filed against him. That 11th charge names Boyd.