Man shot in January home invasion charged with burglary, murder

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a grand jury indicted a man Friday who was shot by a homeowner during a home invasion in January.

Deputies say 33-year-old Robert Ingram and 39-year-old Toby Reed were shot on Jan. 7 at a Reidland home. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene, and Ingram was taken to Lourdes hospital and later flown to a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital.

The homeowner, 28-year-old Eric Howard, told investigators Ingram had contacted him, saying he was going to Howard's home to harm him, then Ingram and Reed kicked in his door. Howard said he had barricaded his door after Ingram threatened him, and when the two men kicked in his door he, fearing for his life, shot them.

Deputies say Ingram started threatening Howard via electronic communication about an hour before the shooting. They say there was also evidence that Howard did barricade all the doors to his home, just as he told investigators.

Minutes after Howard got a final threatening communication, Ingram and Reed arrived at Howard's home, demanded entry, and threatened him before kicking in the door, according to the sheriff's department.

On Friday, April 7, the grand jury indicted Ingram on charges of murder, second degree burglary, and terroristic threatening. In a news release sent Friday night, the sheriff's department said the following about the murder and burglary charges:

Kentucky Law states that a person in guilty of burglary “when with the intent to commit a crime, they unlawfully enter a residence.” Kentucky law also states that to be guilty of murder, in subsection B, “a person wantonly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to another person and thereby causes the death of another person.”

The grand jury took no action against Howard, and the sheriff's department says Howard's actions "in defending himself inside his home, and the use of deadly force, was within the scope of what Kentucky law allows."

To see our previous coverage of this incident, click here and here.