Deputies arrest man on several drug charges

Deputies say a 2007 Honda Fourtrax 400EX was stolen between 9:00 a.m. and Noon on Friday, July 7.More
Deputies say a 2007 Honda Fourtrax 400EX was stolen between 9:00 a.m. and Noon on Friday, July 7.More
The power company says at 4:15 a.m. Saturday someone stole the flag from the pole in front of their building at 1500 Broadway Street in Paducah.More
The power company says at 4:15 a.m. Saturday someone stole the flag from the pole in front of their building at 1500 Broadway Street in Paducah.More
The Trigg County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information on mailboxes that were destroyed last week.More
The Trigg County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information on mailboxes that were destroyed last week.More
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is offering up to $1,000 reward for anyone who knows the person responsible for a recent burglary.More
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is offering up to $1,000 reward for anyone who knows the person responsible for a recent burglary.More
Ray Ligon’s loved ones explained their grief in open court Thursday before Martha Ligon was sentenced to more than 22 years for manslaughter.More
Ray Ligon’s loved ones explained their grief in open court Thursday before Martha Ligon was sentenced to more than 22 years for manslaughter.More