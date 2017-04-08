Deputies arrest man on several drug charges

Drugs are off the street today when the Calloway County Sheriff's office executed a search warrant.

Deputies with the Murray Police Department searched a home early Saturday morning at 1703 B, Campbell Street in Murray.

Deputies broke down the door where they found marijuana, alprazolam, an unspecified drug, measuring scales, sandwich baggies, and paraphernalia with a small amount of cash.

Ryan C. Lee, 38 was arrested and awaiting bond in the Calloway County Detention Center. Lee was charged with:eriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover collision with injuries on Radio Road