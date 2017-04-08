Franklin County Sheriff investigating man's death

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death.

On April 7th, the Highland Police Department told the Franklin County Sheriff's office of a missing endangered person and could possibly be in the area.

The missing person's car was found on private property in rural Thompsonville.

Deputies searched the ground and from the air until dark, and could not find the missing person.

Saturday, April 8th, a search team searched the area again and found a 51 year old white man dead in a creek bed in the area where they found the car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be completed to rule out any suspicion of foul play.