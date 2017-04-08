Motorcycles take to streets to spread autism awareness

Michael Shuecraft says his son was starting preschool when he noticed the 4-year-old couldn't be in class without crying uncontrollably.

"Then when we found out it was autism," says Shuecraft. "That was the scariest day in my life."

Shuecraft's son was diagnosed with autism at 6-years-old.

Now, he's 10 and Shuecraft says his son wants things that other kids have.

"All he wants is friends and he doesn't have that," says Shuecraft. "That's how I ended up here. You know, he doesn't have any friends and I met some of these guys and they asked me about him because they knew he was autistic, I came to their autism event last year, they're like, 'Well, bring him here. We'll be his friend."

Shuecraft's talking about the Good Ol' Boys Riding Club.

The group took to the streets on Saturday, using the roar of their engines to spread autism awareness.

Back at headquarters in Paducah, a silent auction raising money for "Families on the Spectrum," an autism support group in West Kentucky. A spokesperson there says the money will be used to help autistic children in our area learn how to swim.

Good Ol' Boys President Steve Snow says he's riding in honor of his autistic nephew.

"I don't think people truly understand what autism is," says Snow. "Most people just see a challenged kid and they look down on them."

Shuecraft says he hopes the ride encourages people to do more research on autism.

"People should just have a little more understanding and not be so quick to judge what they see when they don't know what's going on on the inside," says Shuecraft.