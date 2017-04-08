Located: Pemiscot Sheriff's Office looking for information about - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Located: Pemiscot Sheriff's Office looking for information about missing teen

By Staff report

UPDATE: Briana was located and is safe in Pemiscot County.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's office is looking for more information about a missing 17-year-old, Briana Crutchfield.

They say she was last seen leaving her home in Cooter, Missouri Saturday, April 8th.

She may travel to Arkansas, Kentucky, or Tennessee.

Briana has a large mole on her right elbow.

She's described as 4'9'', 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

