Racers win Jan Weaver Invitational, 5th tournament of year

The Murray State women's golf team tied a school record with their fifth win of the season after taking the title at the Jan Weaver Invitational at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Ky.

The Racers had a 24-stroke win over Western Kentucky when they carded scores of 299-297-297=893. MSU’s pair of 297 scores is an event record, as was their 36-hole score (596) and 54-hole score (893).

MSU ties the school record of five wins in a season that was also accomplished in the 2013-14 season. The Racers could set a record if they were able to win the Ohio Valley Conference championship that begins April 24. MSU has also won three-straight events for the first time in school history.

Moa Folke and Linette Holmslykke share medalist honors as the top players in the field of 59 competitors. Folke becomes the second player in the event to win back-to-back titles after she fired scores of 75-73-74=222. Holmslykke had scores of 73-76-73=222 to get her first collegiate win and her sixth top-10 finish in her first season at Murray State.

MSU’s Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria had scores of 74-77-73=224 to finish only two shots off the lead and get a spot on the All-Tournament Team with a third place finish.

Anna Moore gave the Racers four players in the top-10 when she placed seventh with rounds of 77-74-77=228. Raeysha Surendran placed 14th on scores of 80-74-78=232.

MSU’s second team finished ninth with scores of 324-316-317=957. Their top scorer were Nadine Innes and Jane Watts as they shared 19th place. Innes had scores of 79-80-75=234, while Watts had 77-78-79=234. Sydney Kelley was honored after the event as an outgoing senior for the Racers and placed 27th on scores of 82-77-79=238. Earlena Sheets had scores of 86-81-84=251 and had a spot in 49th place, while Leah Rose Judd placed 59th on scores of 87-85-89=261.

After the Racers and WKU, the rest of the top-5 consisted of Arkansas State (921), Louisiana-Monroe (927) and South Alabama (936). Belmont (941), Austin Peay (946), Northern Kentucky (956), MSU B (957) and Tennessee State (1036) rounded out the field.

Miller Memorial played to a par of 72 and a length of 6,017 yards.

Match Notes

MSU’s five wins have tied the program record that was set by the 2013-14 team. MSU has won three in a row for the first time since the program started in 1993. MSU has five wins, a pair of second place finishes and one third and seventh place finish in the 2016-17 season. MSU has won nine of the 15 Weaver Invitational titles and the last two.

MSU’s final score of 893 sets a new tournament record. Cincinnati had the old record of 909 when they won the event in 2015.

MSU had three players in the top-5 and four in the top-10.

Folke and Holmslykke now share the low total score in event history at 222. Folke had a 223 a year ago when she won the medalist title. Folke becomes the second player in event history to win in back-to-back seasons. Delaney Howson did it in 2013 and 2014.

Shani White of Louisiana-Monroe tied the low round in event history with a final round 1-under-par 71. She’s the sixth player in the 15 years of the event to shoot a 71.

Now the Racers have a week to prepare for the tough test that is the OVC Tournament. The event (April 17-19) is played at Hampton Cove Golf Club in Owens Crossroads, Alabama. Murray State looks for their 10th OVC title after getting winning in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010 and 2014.

The 54-hole event this weekend honors the late Jan Weaver who was one of the most loyal supporters of Murray State University and Racer Athletics when she passed away in 2009. Her husband Dick Weaver is still very active in all things Murray. Racer Golf thanks Dick Weaver for his support of the event.

