ISP investigating semi vs. pedestrian

ISP investigating semi vs. pedestrian


By Staff report

Illinois State Police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a semi-truck.

ISP says around 10:38 AM a pedestrian was on the US 45 overpass crossing I-24 East when the person jumped off the overpass into the path of an eastbound semi-truck on I-24.

The person was hit by the truck and pronounced dead on scene.

No names are being released at this time.

The investigation continues.

