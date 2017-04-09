80-year-old woman found dead in house fire, KSP investigating

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly fire.

Troopers were called out to a fire alarm on Lake Barkley Drive in Lyon County on SUnday, April 9, 2017 just after 6 a.m. They also received a call from a neighbor on Lake Barkley Drive, saying his neighbor's house was on fire.

Kuttawa Fire Department and Eddyville Fire Department responded to the fire. When they arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home.

After the fire was extinguished, they found a body inside.

Patricia Hoss, 80 of Kuttawa, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene by Lyon County Coroner Ronnie Patton. Investigators say Hoss died as a result of the fire, but are waiting on autopsy information.

The autopsy is scheduled tomorrow in Madisonville.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, no foul play is suspected.