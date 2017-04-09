Man runs from Sheriff's deputies, results in multiple arrests

A tip led McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies to arrest one man on a warrant, and then a second man ran away on a separate warrant.

Sunday, April 9th around 2:50 PM, deputies received the call Dustin Baldwin was at McDonald's on Clarks River Road.

Baldwas was taken into custody without incident, but another man was seen running from inside McDonald's out a side door. Deputies began looking for the man near Wayne Sullivan Drive where they saw him walking. Deputies recognized him as John Tucker, 32 who also had a McCracken County Arrest Warrant and ordered him to stop.

Tucker ran again from deputies from Wayne Sullivan to Country Air Mobile Home Park where they saw him enter a mobile home. Deputies entered the home and found tucker where they arrested him.

Tucker was charged with fleeing or evading police 2nd degree and a warrant for drug offenses.

Baldwin was charged with parole warrant for absconding supervision and a warrant for drug offenses.