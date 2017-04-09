Home surveillance helps lead to theft arrest

Graves County Sheriff's office says a man stole two air compressors from under a carport while the homeowner was away.

On Saturday, April 1, 2017, a homeowner called deputies saying he had video footage of a man pulling into his driveway on US45 South in the Wingo community, knock on his door, and then take the two air compressors. Deputies say the video did show the suspect take the compressors, put them in his car, and then leave.

The total combined value is approximately $400.

Deputies arrested Steve Sherfield, 54 of Mayfield on Friday, April 7. They arrested him at his home where he confessed to taking the compressors.

Sherfield was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500 and lodged in the Graves County Jail.