Man arrested who shot at car with child, 2 others inside

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says a man was arrested on multiple charges after shooting at car where a woman, her boyfriend, and a 4-year-old child was inside. Deputies responded to the Cuba area April 8th on a shooting call. A deputy was talking to on the phone with the woman who was in the car that was shot at. She said she went to Gregory Travis' home to take back some of her clothes when they were placed outside his home, and lit on fire. She said she went to the door to ask if she could get more of her clothes when she said she heard Travis yell he had a gun. The woman said she started leaving, going to the car where her boyfriend and daughter were waiting. She said that's when Travis fired a shot at the car. The woman said Travis was now at her home on Chris Drive and believed he had a gun. While deputies responded, the woman said Travis left the home headed towards Mayfield in a white dodge pickup. A deputy and Sgt. from Kentucky State Police noticed the truck coming into Mayfield and pulled it over. Travis was arrested for 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment. Travis told law enforcement he did not have any firearms and did not own any saying he was a convicted felon. Deputies found the woman's car from before did have an apparent hole from a found and it was in the left side. After a search warrant, deputies searched Travis' home where the initial incident occurred. Deputies found 3 handguns, ammunition, a container with suspected marijuana, and paraphernalia related items. He was additionally charged with3 counts of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.