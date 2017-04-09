Levee breach still not fixed, floodwaters threaten local farmers

Imagine your home surrounded by floodwaters. After a while it goes away, you get everything cleaned up and then it floods again. That's what happening to some families in Alexander County, Illinois.

You may remember, back on New Years Day 2016, the Mississippi River broke through the Len Small Levee, soaking several homes and businesses. Now, the river is rising again. With no levee to stop it, floodwaters are becoming a threat for the second year in a row.

Sherry Pecord can see the levee break from her front window. Since it hasn't been fixed yet, she says her family built their own levee around their home.

"I feel safer," says Pecord. "At this point if we didn't have that levee out there, I would be boxing up my furniture, boxing up my belongings, my pictures and all that, and moving them back upstairs."

Soon, Pecord's home will be an island again.

"The water that's around our house wasn't here two days ago," says Pecord.

The water is already starting to cover some roads. Alexander County Commissioner Chalen Tatum says high winds in the area are making the situation even worse.

"There's probably a foot of waves so that's adding an extra foot of water and it's beating these roads out," says Tatum. "It's definitely not helping."

Tatum says the water wouldn't be flooding fields on Saturday if the Army Corps of Engineers had fixed the levee, but that didn't happen and it wont, he says, because of the lack of funding.

Now, David Willis and other local farmers are stepping up to do it themselves.

"We have to put our people on it when we should be planting crops and taking care of our crops and we'll have to spend three or four months over here putting this back," says Willis.

Willis says farmers will use their own money to pay for the repair. He says they hope to start sometime in June but it all depends on the weather. If they can't get it fixed, Willis says floodwaters could be a major threat after planting season.

"You have to go all the way to September, October and hope we don't get another water cause in a matter of hours it could wipe you out again for everything you've done," says Willis.

Tatum says the Mississippi River is expected to rise two more feet by Monday. He says it'll stay at that height until Saturday and then drop back down. He says the Army Corps of Engineers is helping them stabilize the levee so it doesn't get even more damaged.