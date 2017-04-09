Lawrence Sets All-Time Hits Record in Loss at TCU

Tyler Lawrence hit a first inning single to center field and recorded career hit number 238, passing Wes Cunningham for first place on the all-time career hits list in Murray State program history. Lawrence also drove in Kipp Moore on the play to give the Racers an early 1-0 lead.



The lead would not last long however as the No. 3 ranked Horned Frogs (26-5) proved to be too explosive on their way to a 13-2 win Sunday afternoon over the Racers in Fort Worth, Texas. The win was the 12th consecutive for TCU.



After the Horned Frogs tied the game with a run in the first, TCU got a four-run bottom of the second to take a 5-1 lead and wouldn’t falter from there on. TCU also got a four-run fifth and three runs in the sixth on the day.



The Racers’ (15-16) lone other run came in the fifth inning on an RBI double to right center from Brandon Gutzler that scored Adam Bauer from first. Gutlzer was the only Racer in the loss with a multi-hit day as he went 2-for-4 at the dish. Moore was 1-of-2 and Bauer went 1-for-3 in the series finale.



Jack Hranec took the loss in the game as he got the start on the mound. Hranec allowed five runs in an inning-plus of work Sunday. Chance Carner, Alec Whaley and Derrik Watson all appeared in relief in the game. Carner pitched three solid innings and allowed just one unearned run.



MSU returns home with a short turnaround as it hosts Harris-Stowe State at 6 p.m., Tuesday at Reagan Field. The Racers will return to OVC action with a three-game series at Tennessee Tech beginning Thursday due to the Easter holiday.

