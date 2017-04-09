Daviess County inmate dies while in custody

An inmate died while in custody at the Daviess County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police say they were dispatched to the detention center when James J. Lester, 39 of Owensboro was brought in April 9th after being arrested for public intoxication.

Approximately 3 hours after being brought into the detention center, Joseph became ill and emergency personnel were dispatched to the center.

Joseph was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.