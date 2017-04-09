Brother arrested for running over brother with car

The Graves County Sheriff's department arrested a man after they say ran over his brother with his car.

Quinton Turner, 19 and his brother, Austin Turner, 20 were stopped on the side of the Purchase Parkway in separate cars.

The two got in an argument because Quinton was driving a car with no license or insurance.

Austin was trying to get him to take the car home.

After the argument was over, Austin was walking back to his car when Quinton ran over him with the car he was driving then left the scene.

Deputies found him a short time after and arrested him.

Austin was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Mayfield/Graves County EMS for minor injuries.

Quinton was booked into the Graves County Jail and charged with wanton endangerment first degree, no insurance, no registration receipt, and leaving the scene.