Turley, Mayes commit to former coach at Murray State

When Rechelle Turner took the job as head women's basketball coach at Murray State, she said she would bring the tradition she had at Murray High School to the Racers.

On Sunday night, Turner was able to get two commitments from some of her former players at Murray High.

Juniors Macey Turley and Lex Mayes both announced through twitter that they had committed to play college basketball for their former coach at Murray State.

Turley averaged 16.4 points per game as a junior this past season, helping the Lady Tigers get to their second straight final four of the KHSAA Girl's Sweet 16. She was also named to the KHSAA state all-tournament team the last two seasons.

As for Mayes, she averaged 13.2 points per game as a junior this past season.

Turley and Mayes are the first two commitments for Turner at Murray State and will be apart of the 2018 recruiting class.

