Paving to close portion of McCracken County road

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

A portion of a road in McCracken County will be closed starting Monday for paving.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 1321/Bethel Church Road will be closed from KY 725/Woodville Road to Ky 358/Ogden Landing Road.

Crews will be doing full-width paving. The contractor will attempt to maintain timely access on each side of the closure.

