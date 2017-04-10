Hydrant flushing this week in Carbondale

The City of Carbondale says they will be conducting hydrant flushing this week.



Three Carbondale Fire Department crews will be working from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.



The crews will be working near the intersections of South Illinois and West Grand Avenues, South Oakland Avenue and West Chautauqua Street, and South Wall and East Park Streets.



People who live in the area may notice a change in water pressure and possible discoloration. The water is safe to drink. If the water is discolored, you are asked to wait a few hours before doing laundry.