Six things to know - 4/10/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Three correctional officers in Tennessee are recovering after prisoners attacked them. It happened at a complex west of Nashville on Sunday. All three officers are in the hospital. Two are in critical condition.



You can give your thoughts on how schools in Kentucky are evaluated today. The state's education commissioner will host a town hall meeting in Paducah. It is happening at the McCracken County High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m.



Judge Neil Gorsuch will join the Supreme Court today as the 9th justice. The newest justice will get to work right away. The high court is scheduled to hear a case involving separation of church and state soon.



Route 77 in Mississippi County, Missouri will be closed form 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Crews are replacing a culvert pipe under the highway. The work zone will be marked with signs.



Paving along US 62 in Lyon County is expected to start today. It is happening just south of the Suwaee community to the Days Inn Lane traffic signal near exit 40 on Interstate 24. The paving is expected to continue through Friday.



Economic development leaders will make an announcement in South Fulton, Tennessee today. We don't know any more details but Mayor David Lamb says the announcement is happening at the old industrial park cross the street from the high school at 2:00 p.m.