Paving planned along Lyon County road this week

Crews will be paving a portion of US 62 in Lyon County this week.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be paving from the KY 810 South intersection in the Suwanne community to the Days Inn Lane traffic signal just west of the Interstate 24 Exit 40 Eddyville-Kuttawa interchange.



Drivers should be on the lookout for one lane traffic controlled by flaggers.



Paving should be completed by Friday, April 14.